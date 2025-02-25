Homeless man warned by judge after breaching ban from Sunderland city centre

A homeless man who broke a 48-hour order banning him from Sunderland city centre has been warned he is “skating on thin ice” if he offends again.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Zoe Passfield issued the words of caution to Barry Bartram, 36, who ventured inside a no-go zone on New Year’s Eve morning.

Bartram was issued with a two-day long section 35 anti-social behaviour order by police at around 9.45am on Monday, December 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | Sunderland Echo

It compelled him to stay away from a specified portion of the city centre, including Market Square, and followed concerns about his activities.

But he was found in Market Square just 24 hours later, leading to his arrest, prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Bartram pleaded guilty to one count of breaching the order but was freed immediately, having spent a day in police cells awaiting court.

Mr Anderson said: “The section 35 was issued at about 9.45am. He was located 24 hours later in Market Square.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told Bartram was handed a suspended 16-week sentence, to run for 18 months, for an offence in March last year.

He was then jailed for 14 weeks on another matter in August, and later freed on licence.

Bartram was also jailed for seven days on Friday, December 20, and for 14 days on Monday, February 3, for two licence breaches.

While no longer subject to licence, he is on post-sentence supervision, under the watch of the Probation Service, until November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brogan Shirreffs, defending, said: “He’s a gentleman who sometimes sleeps with friends and sometimes sleeps rough.

“He says that most of the resources he accesses while sleeping rough are in the city centre. He is a man who struggles with low income.

“Not attending the city centre may have left him without food to eat. The city centre is his safe space, he knows where he is and where he’s going.”

Judge Passfield sentenced Bartram to one day’s detention, already served, and fined him £60.

She said: “You’re starting to skate on thin ice. If you come back for another breach of the suspended sentence order, you’re at serious risk of serving 16 weeks.”