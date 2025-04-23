Homeless man threatened Council warden before stealing box of Freddos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A homeless man who threatened to assault a council neighbourhood warden and later stole Freddo chocolates from a city store has been fined.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Rafter, 33, was sleeping in Mowbray Park when he was woken by a neighbourhood warden.

Jordan Rafter was found sleeping in Mowbray Park. | sn

South Tyneside Magistrates Court heard how he then swore at his victim and warned he would “knock him out”, causing the worker to back off and summon police on Tuesday, April 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates were told the warden was at the park as part of a council crackdown on rough sleepers.

In a victim statement, the warden said he was now fearful of coming into the area outside of working hours in case he bumped into Rafter.

Rafter then linked up with his homeless brother, Steven Rafter, also 33, to steal stock from Poundland’s Roker Retail Park store on Monday, April 21.

Prosecutor Paul Doney said the defendants were spotted putting a total of two bottles of Fairy liquid into their jackets by staff watching CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were challenged as they left and the items were handed back, but one of the brothers became verbally aggressive.

Jordan Rafter returned moments later and pinched a £35 box of Cadbury Freddo chocolates.

Of the threat to the warden, Mr Doney said: “The injured party works for Sunderland council.

“He was tasked with speaking to some rough sleepers in Mowbray Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defendant became aggressive and threatened to knock him out. The warden backed away for his personal safety and made a report to police.

“He reported feeling threatened which was why he backed away.”

Mr Doney said of the theft: “Both left the store but one has then come back and taken chocolates valued at £35.

“Police were contacted, and they carried out an area search and found both males in a rear lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Steven was searched, and the chocolates were found on him. The chocolates appear to have been returned to the store.

“There’s a missing £6 of goods which Jordan said he had dumped. Both have previous convictions for similar matters.”

Both defendants pleaded guilty to a joint charge of theft from a shop.

Jordan Rafter also admitted a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress with the threat of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his statement, the warden said he was being polite to Jordan Rafter and was only doing his job.

He said he had now lost his confidence to come into the city after Jordan Rafter told him, “I’ll see you about”.

Alastair Naismith, defending both men, said Jordan Rafter and other rough sleepers made Mowbray Park their base because it was relatively secure and safe.

Mr Naismith said: “The council is deliberately trying to stop people sleeping there and is moving them on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the theft, he added: “It was a stupid offence. They’ve gone in and been stopped and left but have gone back afterwards and been ejected.”

Magistrates fined both defendants £80, with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge, and each must pay Poundland £3 compensation.

Jordan Rafter must also pay £50 compensation to the neighbourhood warden.