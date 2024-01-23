Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A homeless son breached a court order when he came in from the winter’s cold to have a hot shower at his parents’ Sunderland home, a court heard.

Callum Roberts, 29, crossed the threshold despite being barred by magistrates from attending the Southwick abode and from seeing his dad after assaulting him less than three weeks before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he accepted the loving couple’s invitation to step inside when they heard he had lost his temporary accommodation with another relative and was sleeping in a tent under a bridge.

Police became involved when an unknown witness spotted him at the property and tipped them off on Saturday, January 20.

They found him inside, having a much-needed wash, prosecutor Clare Irving told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Ms Irving said: “It was his parents’ house, and he was prohibited from being there. There was an anonymous report that he was there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police captured Mr Roberts inside. He said to officers, ‘I’ve nowhere to go and it’s freezing outside’. He was arrested and cautioned.

“Officers spoke to the defendant’s father who said he’d been invited in despite a restraining order being in force.

“The victims are classed as high-risk victims. The defendant was taken to the police station, where he made full admissions.

“He said that he went to have a shower, to have something to eat, and to sleep. He said he was aware of the restraining order and its conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a recently imposed restraining order. You can say the parents were compliant because they let him in for a shower.”

Roberts pleaded guilty to a charge of breach of a restraining order.

When sentenced for the actual bodily harm assault on his dad on Wednesday, January 3, he was also made subject to a community order.

Sandra Fife, defending, said: “It’s quite a sad situation. The reason he comes to his parents’ house is because of accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was before the court on January 3. He’s allowed contact with his mother but not allowed at the address or contact with his dad.

“He had been staying with a relative, but their partner had to go to hospital and he wasn’t then allowed to stay there.

“He had borrowed a tent from his parents and was sleeping in the tent, under a bridge. She’s his mum and he was freezing, cold and hungry.

“His mum said he could come to the house. He was having a bath when the police came, someone must have seen him.”