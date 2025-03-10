Homeless man pleads guilty to shoplifting and drugs charges in Sunderland

A homeless man wanted by police was hoping to spend his weekend in a hotel room when he was arrested in Sunderland for an earlier crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Rafter, 32, had anticipated time in much needed accommodation, paid for by his mum, a court heard.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.l

But he was being sought by police in connection with a theft and was arrested in the city’s Mowbray Park before he could get the keys to his room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make matters worse, on Saturday, March 8, he was also found in possession of class B drug cannabis.

Rafter spent the next 48 hours in a police cell, awaiting his day in court on theft and drugs charges.

Appearing before magistrates in South Tyneside on Monday, March 10, he pleaded guilty to drug possession.

He also admitted the theft of £42 of coffee and washing detergents from a Sunderland branch of retailer One Stop on Monday, February 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said: “The defendant takes items, which he places in his jacket and makes off without paying.

“He is identified from CCTV by an officer, and then classed as wanted. On March 8, an officer came across him in Mowbray Park.

“The defendant was in possession of a small amount of cannabis.”

The court heard Rafter has 31 previous convictions from 83 offences, the last in February for shoplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “The defendant has been in custody since quite early on Saturday.

“Really, he should have been put before the court before 48 hours for what is a low-level shop theft.

“He has committed this offence to get the money for a roof over his head. This is a recurring cycle.

“His mum had paid for a hotel for the weekend, but he was arrested before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully, if he can address his drug misuse, then he can address other issues that are linked to homelessness.”

Magistrates told Rafter his “life was going through a little bit of turmoil at the moment”.

They sentenced him to a six-month conditional discharge, with a £26 victim surcharge, and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.