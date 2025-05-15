“Hogarth is clearly a predatory man who was on the lookout for someone vulnerable he could use to satisfy his own selfish sexual desires.”

The words of Detective Constable Rosie Dixon, of Northumbria Police, who was speaking after Mark Hogarth, 39, was jailed for four years and four months after admitting assault by penetration.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how Hogarth, of Burnbank, Sunderland, sexually assaulted the woman when she passed out in an alleyway after a night out.

The woman had fallen to the floor of the street – however, under the guise of helping her up, Hogarth removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

Detective Constable Rosie Dixon who led the investigation said: “Hogarth is clearly a predatory man who was on the lookout for someone vulnerable he could use to satisfy his own selfish sexual desires.

“A massive thank you to the members of the public who were there, witnessed the assault and intervened – allowing Hogarth to be arrested and put before the courts.

“Safeguarding is everyone’s business – and you should always speak up if you see something that doesn’t look right.”

DC Dixon praised the victim for her bravery in ensuring Hogarth had to face up to what he had done.

She added: “As always, a massive thank you to the victim in this case who has shown a massive amount of courage and dignity throughout this process.

“We hope the outcome sends a clear message to others who may consider committing these types of crimes – we will do everything in our power to bring you to justice.

“To anyone who feels they have any right to someone else’s body without their full and emphatic consent – you do not, and we will not tolerate it.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, or wants to share information, to get in touch.

“Please know that we will listen to you.”