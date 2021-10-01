High-value gold jewellery stolen after Washington break-in
Police are hunting thieves who stole high-value gold jewellery after a raid on a Washington home.
Northumbria Police said officers received a report of a break-in at an address in the Hope Shields area of Rickleton, shortly after 5pm on Thursday, September 30.
It was reported that the intruders had stolen a large quantity of ornate Indian gold jewellery including ear rings, necklaces containing ruby and emerald stones, and bangles.
The force said: “The burglary has caused considerable upset and anguish for the victims, with the stolen jewellery of significant sentimental value to them.
“An investigation is ongoing into the break-in, and officers are today asking for anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area – or who have recently been offered jewellery matching that description – to come forward.
“Detectives are especially keen to hear from anybody who saw a suspicious vehicle in the area on the afternoon in question.”
Detective Constable Louise Edwards, of Northumbria Police’s Southern Burglary Team, said: “Burglary is such an intrusive crime and we are determined to identify those responsible.
“They have broken into a family home and stolen a significant amount of jewellery which is of huge sentimental value to the victims.
“We are continuing to carry out a range of enquiries into this incident, but are now asking anybody with information to come forward.
“Have you been offered to buy any high-value jewellery in recent days? Or do you live in the area and did you see occupants of any vehicle acting suspiciously? Please check any CCTV or dashcam footage and get in touch if you can assist.”