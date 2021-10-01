High-value gold jewellery stolen after Washington break-in

Damage caused during the break-in.

Northumbria Police said officers received a report of a break-in at an address in the Hope Shields area of Rickleton, shortly after 5pm on Thursday, September 30.

It was reported that the intruders had stolen a large quantity of ornate Indian gold jewellery including ear rings, necklaces containing ruby and emerald stones, and bangles.

The force said: “The burglary has caused considerable upset and anguish for the victims, with the stolen jewellery of significant sentimental value to them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“An investigation is ongoing into the break-in, and officers are today asking for anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area – or who have recently been offered jewellery matching that description – to come forward.

“Detectives are especially keen to hear from anybody who saw a suspicious vehicle in the area on the afternoon in question.”

Detective Constable Louise Edwards, of Northumbria Police’s Southern Burglary Team, said: “Burglary is such an intrusive crime and we are determined to identify those responsible.

“They have broken into a family home and stolen a significant amount of jewellery which is of huge sentimental value to the victims.

“We are continuing to carry out a range of enquiries into this incident, but are now asking anybody with information to come forward.