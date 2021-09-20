‘High-risk’ Sunderland offender who headbutted dad and assaulted two police officers is jailed

Jordan Scott.

Labourer Jordan Scott, 22, put his head to his father’s and moved it three times after pushing him onto a settee.

Scott, of Cairo Street, Grangetown, then put his hands around his father’s neck – and grappled with a police officer as he tried to flee, a court heard.

The attack, at 3pm on Saturday, February 6, in Windsor Terrace, Grangetown, was one of two by Scott against officers four months apart.

In the second, on Tuesday, June 1, he tried to headbutt a female PC in a ladies’ pub toilet after drinking – and falling asleep.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The defendant came home and told his dad he’d been to court.

“The defendant started shouting, and charged at him, almost purple in the face.

“He pushed his dad onto the sofa, and said, ‘You’ve spoiled my day, you’ve made me angry, you’ve spoiled my day altogether, I wish you were dead’.

“He put his head to his dad’s face and headbutted him three times, applying force.

“His dad told him to pack it in, but the defendant used his right hand to grab his neck. He thought that he was going to kill him.”

The dad secretly texted his daughter for her to call police, and Scott met their arrival by puffing out his chest, it was said.

Mrs Beck added: “He pushed an officer away. They grappled, and the defendant ran down the stairs. He was restrained by other officers.”

Of the pub assault, Mrs Beck said: “Officers began to try to rouse him. He attempted to elbow the female PC in the face but missed.

“He then made sudden, violent gestures as if he was going to lash out. He had to be double cuffed.”

Charlton Carr, defending, said Scott had suffered a troubled childhood but was now working and had accommodation.

But he conceded: “I’m not going to try to persuade you that it’s anything but a custodial sentence.

“The question is, is it immediate custody or a suspended sentence.”

In a Probation Service report, Scott was described as a “high risk offender” who has extreme behavioural issues.

Scott denied attacking his dad and the corresponding police assault but was found guilty at trial in June.

He pleaded guilty to the pub assault and to being drunk and disorderly, and to two charges of failing to surrender to custody.

Magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks for the first PC attack and to 24 weeks for assaulting his dad, to run concurrently.

He was jailed for 16 weeks for the pub attack, to run consecutively, and two three-week terms for each failure to surrender charge, to run concurrently.

There was no separate penalty for being drunk and disorderly, but he must pay compensation of £500 to his father and £50 to each police officer.