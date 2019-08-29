Hetton rooftop standoff suspect appears in court facing eight charges
A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with a string of offences following a rooftop stand off.
Ethan Loughlin, 23, is accused of burglary, affray, possessing a bladed article and five counts of criminal damage following a five-hour incident in Caroline Street, Hetton, on Tuesday of this week.
He appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court for the first time in connection with the case on Thursday morning.
Paul McAlindon, representing Loughlin, also of Caroline Street, made no application for bail and the defendant was remanded in custody until Thursday, September 26, when he will face a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.
Chairman of the bench Stephen Bradley told Loughlin: "This bench has declined jurisdiction. It will be heard at the crown court. You are remanded in custody."
Police were called to Caroline Street at around 5.15pm and placed a large cordon around the scene with nearby residents advised to leave home and move cars.