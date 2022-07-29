Sixty-one-year-old John James, from Hebburn, passed away yesterday, Thursday, July 28, in hospital.
The incident happened on the A19 northbound, around one mile prior to the A689 Wolviston junction near Hartlepool, around 1.45pm on Sunday, July 24.
John, who had been riding a cream and green coloured motor scooter, sadly suffered serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he passed away.
Most Popular
-
1
Watch the incredible 65-year-old pole champion crowned British number one after bouncing back from death of husband and parents
-
2
Hebburn scooter driver dies after collision on A19 near Hartlepool
-
3
Sunderland cannabis user given road ban after being caught drug driving in newly-bought van
-
4
Sunderland AFC fan who ran onto restricted area at Stadium of Light after Black Cats scored crucial winner to fight proposed match ban
-
5
Conversion plans lodged for Sunderland city centre flats scheme in Sunniside Conservation Area
A 44-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains under investigation whilst enquiries continue.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”
Accident investigation officers are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or dash cam footage that can help establish the details of what happened in the collision to call 101, quoting incident number 129461.
Dash cam footage can also be uploaded directly here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-serious-collision-on-a19