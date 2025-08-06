A Hebburn man has been banned from owning animals.

Michael Lewis, of Victoria Road East, in Hebburn, failed to seek veterinary care for his American bulldog, Monty, despite him suffering from extensive and untreated skin and ear problems.

Prosecution was brought against the 41-year-old by the RSPCA, with Lewis pleading guilty to an Animal Welfare Act offence after he failed to meet the needs of his dog.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard how Heather Wade, a RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, attended Lewis’ home on February 18, following concerns about Monty’s condition.

Heather found the dog had patches of fur loss, irritated skin and a strong odour - she advised Lewis to get veterinary help for Monty within 14 days.

Monty was suffering from severe skin and ear diseases when he was taken into RSPCA care. | Other 3rd Party

During a follow-up visit on March 6 by RSCPA Inspector Helen Bestwick, Monty’s condition had worsened significantly.

The dog’s skin was inflamed and scabby, his ears were infected and he appeared underweight.

Monty was taken for immediate veterinary attention and then later taken into possession at Bedlington Police Station under section 18 of the Animal Welfare Act.

When he was examined by a vet, it was confirmed that he had a painful skin disease that had not been properly treated, his ears were infected, his skin was greasy and flaky, and he had open sores across his body.

The vet found that Monty was very underweight and was given a body condition score of three out of nine.

In a statement to the court, the vet said: “He looked quite sorry for himself and sad … and became distressed when trying to examine his ears.

“The dog had been suffering from a severe skin inflammation and infection and resultant damage to the skin barrier, causing pain, itching and discomfort.

Michael Lewis, Monty's owner, was given a seven-year animal ban for failing to get treatment for Monty. | Other 3rd Party

“The dog had also been deprived of adequate sustenance.”

The court also heard that Lewis had attempted to treat Monty himself using over-the-counter products and home remedies, included medicated shampoos and Sudocrem.

During the hearing, it was revealed that Lewis was registered with a local veterinary practice but he had not made any appointments for Monty.

In mitigation, magistrates were told that Lewis worked long hours and claimed the cost of treatment was prohibitive.

The court was told that Lewis had no intention of keeping animals again due to his work schedule.

On July 22, Lewis was given a 12-month community order, including 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Magistrates also banned him from keeping all animals for seven years and was told he could not appeal the ban for at least five years.

Lewis was ordered to pay £400 in costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Monty's condition has greatly improved while in RSPCA care, where he remains. | Other 3rd Party

The RSPCA has confirmed that Monty has remained his their charge since March, where he has gained weight and his skin condition is being properly managed under veterinary supervision.

Speaking after the sentencing, Inspector Helen Bestwick said: “Monty was in a terrible state when we found him. His suffering was prolonged and entirely avoidable.

“We gave clear advice about getting veterinary care which would have helped this poor dog, but sadly it was ignored - and Monty paid the price for that.

“We’re pleased that he’s now receiving the care and comfort he deserves.

“There is help available. Nobody should wait until an animal is in crisis - people struggling can speak to their vet, or a local charity.

“There’s also loads of advice on the RSPCA website. No animal should be left to suffer in silence.”