Heartbreaking family tributes paid to dad who died after incident in Horden

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after an incident in Horden.

By Ross Robertson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT- 1 min read
James Andrew Coyles died after an incident in Horden.
Police and paramedics attended the scene in Handley Street at around 11.30am on Sunday, March 19.

Sadly, 54-year-old James Andrew Coyles was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute released today, his daughter Katie said: “There will never be the words to describe the way we feel. Nothing ever prepares you for this hurt and pain.

“Our hearts are broken. We love you so very much, and will continue to make you proud each and every day the way you always told us.

“It’s only see you later, dad. It’s not goodbye.”