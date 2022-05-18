'He has tortured the life out of me': Ex-partner reveals torment as Sunderland pest is put behind bars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hepple split from his partner in 2015 but since then has she said he has "tortured the life out of me" and refuses to keep away.

The 43-year-old has constantly been in court for harassment and unwanted visits to the house and the victim even moved home because of his persistent behaviour but he found her.

A judge has now told Hepple "enough is enough" and jailed him for more than two years.

Paul Hepple.

Newcastle Crown Court heard this time Hepple went to the house twice on the same day in January, where he caused £170 damage to her car and garden ornaments and left the victim "terrified and shaking".

The woman, who has three children with Hepple, said: "This needs to stop, it cannot keep happening.

"Paul Hepple has harassed me since we broke up in 2015.

"He has tortured the life out of me and the children for six-and-a-half years.

"I had to sell my home and move to try and prevent this but he found out where we moved to."

Hepple, of Thompson Road, Sunderland, admitted two charges of breach of a restraining order.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to two years and two months behind bars.

The judge told him: "You have shown a flagrant disregard to the orders of the court and made her life a misery.

"It is extremely frightening and upsetting for her. The affect here has been considerable.

"Enough is enough. The sentences will get longer and longer."

The court heard Hepple remains the subject of a restraining order that expires in 2029.

Barry Robson, defending, said as well as the breakdown of the relationship, Hepple has had to deal with deaths of close family members and the loss of his home.

Mr Robson had urged the judge to suspend the prison sentence and told the court: "He is determined to forge a better path, away from the offending of thelast few years.