Have you seen this missing man who is known to travel to Sunderland?
Ayrshire Police Division are asking the public for their help in locating a man missing from Maybole who is known to travel to Sunderland.
Robert Wright, 56, was last seen on the morning of Saturday, October 5, leaving an address in Murray Gardens but he is known to travel across the country often to Newcastle and Sunderland.
Robert is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, with medium build and receding hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, trousers, boots and carrying a rucksack.
Local Inspector Derek McMurdo said: “There are concerns for his welfare and we are carrying out inquires to try and locate Robert.
“I would encourage anyone who might have seen Robert, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch. If Robert see's this appeal, we'd urge him to contact us as soon as possible."
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting 2479 October 7 2019.