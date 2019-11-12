Have you seen this man? Police ask for help tracing man wanted on recall to prison
Peterlee and Durham Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Wayne Kelsey, 45, is currently wanted on recall to prison and police are searching for him.
On Tuesday, November 12, Peterlee Police officers released a photo of Wayne Kelsey in the hopes of locating him.
The 45-year-old had been released from prison on licence in July this year after serving his sentence for the possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Peterlee Police believe that he may currently be in the Wheatley Hill area.
Anyone with any information on Wayne’s whereabouts has been urged to call Durham Constabulary on 101.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can sent any information you may have to the charity Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.