Have you seen him? Police appeal to trace wanted Sunderland man Dylan Barnes
Police are appealing for help in tracing a wanted man from Sunderland.
Northumbria Police have appealed to the public for information as they look to locate Dylan Barnes.
Officers are hoping to trace Barnes, 38, who is currently wanted for a breach of bail and in connection with an alleged burglary at a business premises on Roker Retail Park in July.
A number of addresses across Wearside have already been checked in a bid to locate this man who is believed to be residing in the Sunderland area.
Now police are asking the general public to assist them in their search for him. They are urging people to report to them if they have seen him or know his whereabouts.
Barnes, or anyone who believes that they may have seen him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0177184 or by emailing 140@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.