Have you seen him? Appeal to trace missing 26-year-old Eddy Loughlin

Police have appealed for help to trace a Houghton man who has been missing since last night.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:11 am

Eddy Loughlin, 26, was last seen at an address in School Road, East Rainton at 11.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, August 17.

But his family and friends have not heard from him since, and police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Searches are continuing to locate Mr Loughlin – and officers are now appealing for anybody who thinks they have seen him, or may have information about his whereabouts, to come forward.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short blond hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing grey jogging pants and a long sleeve khaki green coloured top.

Mr Loughlin, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log 1185 17/08/22.

