Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddy Loughlin, 26, was last seen at an address in School Road, East Rainton at 11.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, August 17.

But his family and friends have not heard from him since, and police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Searches are continuing to locate Mr Loughlin – and officers are now appealing for anybody who thinks they have seen him, or may have information about his whereabouts, to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as a white man, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short blond hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing grey jogging pants and a long sleeve khaki green coloured top.

Mr Loughlin, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log 1185 17/08/22.