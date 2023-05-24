News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Hartlepool murder inquiry: Deceased named as Horden man Kieran Wood

Police have revealed the identity of a man whose death sparked an ongoing murder inquiry.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 24th May 2023, 20:07 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police say Kieran Wood died on Monday night after sustaining stab wounds following an incident – described by the force as a “violent altercation” – in Hartlepool’s Spurn Walk.

Three people arrested in connection with the inquiry have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say the investigation into the death of Mr Wood, who was 24 and from Horden, continues and that “officers remain in the area making inquiries”.

Police tape at a house in Spurn Walk, Hartlepool, where a murder inquiry is still ongoing.Police tape at a house in Spurn Walk, Hartlepool, where a murder inquiry is still ongoing.
Police tape at a house in Spurn Walk, Hartlepool, where a murder inquiry is still ongoing.
Most Popular

Hartlepool’s Area Commander, Superintendent Martin Hopps, said on Wednesday night: “We believe this was an isolated incident and we have been carrying out high visibility patrols in the area, speaking to residents to provide reassurance to the local community.

"if you have any concerns or have information about what happened, please speak to one of our officers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The three people who were arrested in connection with the incident were a 66-year-old man and two women aged 36 and 55.

Read More
Teenager charged with murdering 'much-loved father and grandfather' following di...