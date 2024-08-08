Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple who became involved in riots in Hartlepool after going to an afternoon bingo session have each been jailed for two years and two months.

Steven Mailen, 54, of Arch Court, Hartlepool, a former postmaster and school governor, was described as “one of the main instigators” of a large scale disturbance on Murray Street.

His partner Ryan Sheers, 29, of Powlett Road, Hartlepool, was bitten on the hip by a police dog during the incident.

The pair, neither of whom has any previous convictions, pleaded guilty to violent disorder after around 200 people gathered in the town on July 31.

Teesside Crown Court heard Mailen and Sheers had been at bingo together in the afternoon and continued drinking at home.

They told police they came upon the disturbance on the way to the shop to buy more alcohol and ended up being “at the very forefront of the mob”.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said officers at the scene described Mailen as “one of the main instigators of a large scale disturbance”.

The court heard that over 10 minutes he “taunted” police and appeared to be “inciting the gathered crowd to use violence towards them”.

Both Mailen and Sheers attempted to push through a police cordon, it was said.

At one point Mailen approached an officer and “gesticulated towards him, shouting abuse at him” until he was struck on the leg by an officer’s extendable baton.

Sheers, who one officer described as “particularly violent” was bitten by a police dog “in the right hip/buttock area”.

Ms Masters said Mailen made an attempt to grab the dog or dog handler and when an officer tried to detain him, grabbed his radio and tucked it under his arm.

He was struck again with a baton and kicked the officer in the shins numerous times.

The court heard he continued to lash out as he was being arrested and it took three officers to get his arms behind his back and get the handcuffs on.

Nigel Soppitt, defending both men, said the behaviour was an “isolated activity” for them and they had expressed remorse.

The court heard Mailen, in the past, has “called out prejudice of all kinds”.

After watching bodyworn camera footage of the incident, Judge Francis Laird KC told them: “Your behaviour and the behaviour of others around you was truly disgraceful.”

He said: “There was large scale damage to property and members of the public have been forced to endure the devastation and chaos caused to their community.

“The public are rightly outraged by this behaviour on the streets of this country.”

Three more people are due to be sentenced over the Hartlepool disorder at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday.