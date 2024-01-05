Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A handyman who pocketed more than £140,000 in an "easy" VAT scam has kept his freedom.

Nigel Vardy claimed 11 fraudulent VAT returns, totaling £141,942, between November 2019 and March 2021, while registered as a courier.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he had registered for VAT in 2016 but made no claim until 2019.

He was collared after he tried to submit a 12th fraudulent claim, for £28,276, in February 2021.

The court heard he had used the cash handouts to ease his financial problems but also took holidays and bought a Mini Cooper that cost £11,700.

Vardy, 56, of Hastings Street, Sunderland, admitted cheating the public revenue and transferring criminal property.

Jason Smith, defending, said Vardy has caring responsibilities and the offences were "born out of desperation".

Mr Smith said someone had advised Vardy to claim VAT, which he found "quite simple" and added: "This was easy, straight forward, it wasn't difficult, wasn't complex."

Miss Recorder Caroline Sellars said: "Every single claim was false."

The Recorder said Vardy found it an "easy way of fixing financial problems" and added he was able to have holidays and bought a car.

Recorder Sellars said: "While you benefited financially, it is the public, ultimately, who suffer.

"Other people in this country are genuinely suffering, with real financial harm.

"Sentences ought to be imposed as a deterrent to others."

Vardy was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years, with 240 hours unpaid work.