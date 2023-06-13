Hammer brute smashed into couple's home in The Shining-style attack

A brute who smashed his way into a couple's home and threatened to murder them in a terrifying confrontation likened to a horror movie has been jailed.

Allen Moore, 36, turned up at the property in Washington, with a hammer looking for the victims' son.

Allen Moore

Newcastle Crown Court heard Moore and the man he was searching for were once friends but he had moved out of the property by the time of the attack.

Prosecutor Liam O'Brien said that the father described the look on Moore's face like that of Jack Nicholson during the iconic bathroom scene in The Shining.

Mr O'Brien said: "These witnesses lived at a property on Hollin Hill Road in the Concord area of Washington.

"Their son previously lived at the property but had since moved on. The defendant had visited the property in the past and he was known to both (complainants.)

"On Saturday, 3rd of April 2021, they were at home. They were in the sitting room.

"They appeared to have enjoyed an entirely uneventful evening. They had no idea of the chaos that was about to unfold."

The court heard that shortly before midnight, the couple heard the sound of glass shattering in their kitchen.

Mr O'Brien said: "They jumped to their feet and rushed to their kitchen with the view of finding what on earth was going on.

"When they got there they saw the defendant. Again and again he struck the window, smashing shards of glass through the kitchen."

The woman then realised who the person was and shouted to her husband that it was Allen Moore.

Moore told the pair: "I'm going to murder you and your son."

Mr O'Brien added: "The male described the look on the defendant's face in vivid terms. His eyes appeared wild."

He later compared the incident to the scene in Steven King's novel, where Jack Torrance breaks through a bathroom door using an axe before uttering the line: "Here's Johnny."

During the terrifying ordeal, the woman was hit on the hand by the hammer which caused immediate pain.

Moore, Fairhills Avenue, Dipton, Stanley, County Durham, also tried to attack her partner before he fled the scene. It was later established that he arrived with two accomplices who provided transport.

He was later arrested and had been due to stand trial for aggravated burglary - but pleaded guilty to affray and possession of an offensive weapon which was accepted.

Following the attack, the woman said she felt constantly terrified, while her partner said he was angry someone could do that to them.

Jonathan Cousins, defending, told the court that Moore had struggled with drink and drugs addiction - but that he was now clean.

Mr Cousins added: "He is back in the life of one of his daughters who he provides support for.

"While this incident was extremely unpleasant, I do ask your honour to take

into account Mr Moore has changed a great amount since this offence took place."

However, Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC said he was not satisfied Moore had shown enough remorse for his actions.