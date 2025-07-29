A Halfords boss who let three children hang out of her car’s windows as she drove in Washington has been banned from the roads – and will lose her job.

Lyndsey Dargon, 39, was reported to police by a shocked neighbour who spotted her antics in her home street of Boston Avenue, Washington Village.

The incident was caught on household CCTV and when questioned, the project manager confessed the youngsters had not been strapped in.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard Dargon had driven in a dangerous manner for only a short distance on Wednesday, June 4.

But in banning her from motoring for a year, District Judge Zoe Passfield said the incident could have proved far more serious.

The judge also heard Dargon has confessed her crime to her bosses at the retail giant and will lose a job for which a driving licence is essential.

Prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said: “It includes three young children hanging out a car’s window, while driving down the relevant road.

“I understand the defendant admitted the offence at the time. She is of previous good character. This isn’t a typical case of dangerous driving.”

Mum-of-two Dargon pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Janice Hall, defending, said: “She is a lady of exceptional character. She has held a driving licence for 20 years, without any points or issues.

“She is a devoted mother of two children. I think it’s fair that this was a decision that will absolutely haunt her.

“She took the decision to drive down the road, it’s the road where they live.

“I think a neighbour saw this and remonstrated with her and called the police.

“She made admissions when interviewed and she tells me, she has sat the children down and apologised.

“She works as a project manager for Halfords and that requires her to drive. She has spoken to her employer.

“She understands that she will be disqualified and will lose her employment.

“She cannot contemplate how she will cope without that employment.”

Judge Passfield also fined Dargon £1,192, with a £476 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

She told her: “This was potentially a really serious offence. Injury or worse could have been caused to those children.

“I accept it was over a short distance and, fortunately, no injury was caused.”