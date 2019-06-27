Half naked ‘dancing’ Sunderland man Tasered after telling female police officer he wanted a fight
A half-naked Sunderland man was Tasered after aggressively advancing towards a female police officer and asking for a fight.
Jevon Schofield, 26, was ‘dancing around waving his arms’ and PC Hunter feared that she was about to be attacked, a court heard.
Schofield, of Ravenswood Road, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Prosecutor Clare Irving said: “Police officers are called to deal with a domestic incident and the defendant is present.
“PC Hunter looked down the stairs at the bottom and the defendant was standing there only wearing a pair of shorts and trainers.”
Schofield said ‘come on then I’m ready for a fight’, the court heard.
The prosecutor continued: “He’s dancing around waving his arms and he’s aggressively continuing to gesture that he wanted a fight.
“The gap between the officer and the defendant is getting narrower.”
PC Hunter drew her Taser and warned him that if he did not calm down she would use it, but he kept coming forwards.
“The officer understandably feared that there was going to be some kind of assault.”
PC Hunter discharged the Taser and Schofield fell to the ground.
He then was handcuffed and arrested.
His defence solicitor Anna Metcalfe said: “He fully accepts his behaviour and regrets his actions.
“When the police attended they found him intoxicated. The mixture of alcohol and his medication would not have went down too well.”
She told the court that Schofield ‘panicked’ when he saw the police as it brought back bad memories.
She said he is trying to address his issues and is receiving counselling.
Chairman of the bench Harry Metcalfe said: “The one good thing we have heard this morning is that you are seeking help.”
He warned him that if he continued offending the punishments would get steeper and steeper.
Schofield was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.