Groping Sunderland barber told woman 'show me your sexy', and left victims traumatised
Jabar Ali was at the Powerhouse in Newcastle when he approached the females who he had never met before.
The 34-year-old touched them both after one of them stopped to retrieve an item of footwear that had come loose.
The police were called and Ali, of Halidon Road, Sunderland, was thrown out and spoken to by officers in October 2023.
He was arrested and denied any wrongdoing.
However, he was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in August.
Judge Robert Adams told Ali: "(The complainants) had been to Newcastle for a night out with friends.
"They were getting drinks when they were approached by you. You leaned into (one woman) and said 'show me your sexy'.
"She was shocked by this and moved away with her friend."
The court heard while moving away one of the women's shoes came off and her pal grabbed it to put it back on.
Ali then approached again and put his hands through one of their shirts and touched her breast.
Judge Adams added: "She pushed you away and said, no."
However, Ali then approached again and touched the other victim on the bottom.
The judge said: "Both women protested and in error the door staff ejected the wrong male. The women insisted this was corrected and you were ejected.
"Later they were asked to come out of the club to speak to police. You were identified as being responsible standing nearby with a police officer.
"In interview and at trial you denied responsibility for the assaults saying it was mistaken identity."
Ali, who moved to the UK from Iraq in 2015, was sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years.
In impact statements made to the court, the women hit out at Ali's "sense of entitlement" and said people should be able to wear what they want without feeling the fear of being assaulted.
The judge added: "You are a barber by profession. You're currently employed in that role and have been for the last 14 months."
Glenn Gatland, defending, said a number of character references had been handed to the court and said Ali had done work for his community in the past.
Mr Gatland told the court Ali, who had a short criminal record, was painted as a "different man" by the people who know him.
Ali also retains the support of his long-term partner.