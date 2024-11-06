A barber left two women traumatised after he groped them in a city centre nightclub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police

Jabar Ali was at the Powerhouse in Newcastle when he approached the females who he had never met before.

The 34-year-old touched them both after one of them stopped to retrieve an item of footwear that had come loose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police were called and Ali, of Halidon Road, Sunderland, was thrown out and spoken to by officers in October 2023.

He was arrested and denied any wrongdoing.

However, he was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in August.

Judge Robert Adams told Ali: "(The complainants) had been to Newcastle for a night out with friends.

"They were getting drinks when they were approached by you. You leaned into (one woman) and said 'show me your sexy'.

"She was shocked by this and moved away with her friend."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard while moving away one of the women's shoes came off and her pal grabbed it to put it back on.

Ali then approached again and put his hands through one of their shirts and touched her breast.

Judge Adams added: "She pushed you away and said, no."

However, Ali then approached again and touched the other victim on the bottom.

The judge said: "Both women protested and in error the door staff ejected the wrong male. The women insisted this was corrected and you were ejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Later they were asked to come out of the club to speak to police. You were identified as being responsible standing nearby with a police officer.

"In interview and at trial you denied responsibility for the assaults saying it was mistaken identity."

Ali, who moved to the UK from Iraq in 2015, was sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years.

In impact statements made to the court, the women hit out at Ali's "sense of entitlement" and said people should be able to wear what they want without feeling the fear of being assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge added: "You are a barber by profession. You're currently employed in that role and have been for the last 14 months."

Glenn Gatland, defending, said a number of character references had been handed to the court and said Ali had done work for his community in the past.

Mr Gatland told the court Ali, who had a short criminal record, was painted as a "different man" by the people who know him.

Ali also retains the support of his long-term partner.