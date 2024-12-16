Grinder coffee shop has thanked the community for its support after being broken into just weeks after moving to larger premises.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grinder Coffee in New Durham Road | Sunderland Echo

Five years after opening in New Durham Road, Grinder moved to larger neighbouring premises in October to ramp up its offering, with a broader food menu and space to sit in.

The new venture, near University Metro Station, has been greatly welcomed by the community, but just six weeks after opening the doors the new shop has been broken into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened not long after closing on Saturday, December 14 with the owners alerted by the alarm system.

Thieves got away with an old laptop and some small coffee items, which the owners estimate to be worth around £50, but they’ve been left with around £1000 worth of damage.

The new, larger premises opened in October | Sunderland Echo

Michael Curtis, who owns the shop with Riki Tsang, said: “It’s so frustrating. Such an insignificant amount was taken, but it’s cost us close to £1000 to make good the damage and turn it around in time for opening as normal on Monday.

“We do take cash, but 99% of our transactions are by card, so it’s not like there’s a lot of money on the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, although we’re established in the area, the new premises are still a new business for us and Sunday is the only down time we get, but it was taken from us to deal with this.”

It’s very much business as usual at the coffee shop following the incident, which the team posted about on social media to make their customers aware.

“It was overwhelming to receive so much support,” said Michael. “We have had so many nice comments on social media and from our regular customers.

“People have even asked about a Go Fund Me for the damage, but we don’t want to go down that route. We’re just happy if people buy a coffee as a way of supporting small businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5pm on Saturday, we received a report of a burglary at a premises on New Durham Road in Sunderland.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us by sending a direct message on social media or by using the live chat function on our website.

“You can also use the report forms on our website. “For those unable to contact us via those ways, call 101. Please quote crime reference number: 147592V/24”