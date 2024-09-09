Workers from Sunderland high street stores frequently hit by shoplifters have been asked for their input on tackling ‘retail crime’ in the region.

Stores including Boots, Greggs and TK Maxx are among those often appearing in court cases as the victims of shoplifters, in some cases seeing staff abused in the process.

To help tackle the problem, managers, security guards and floor staff from the stores, as well as from Co-op, Lidle and ASDA, were asked to take part in a roundtable event in Sunderland with Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth.

Representatives from the Federation of Small Businesses and trade union USDAW also attended.

Shoplifting has made national headlines in recent months, with the problem soaring during the cost-of-living crisis.

But Ms Dungworth said Northumbria Police figures show the force’s ‘renewed focus on tackling retail crime has already delivered a 13% rise in positive outcomes for July 2024, compared to the same period last year’.

She said positive outcomes include criminal charges, cautions and community resolutions.

“Retail crime is a big problem – it’s impacting us all in terms of safety, finances, and resources,” said Ms Dungworth.

“Shoplifting, threats to staff, even violence – we won’t put up with it. It’s a national problem but I want to make sure we really toughen up how we tackle the problem at a local level.

“I want to reassure retailers, their staff and also their shoppers that retail crime is going to be right there on my list of priorities as I form my new Police and Crime Plan based on what people are telling me.

“There are problems nationally with how different police and store systems talk to each other and I understand these frustrations – these problems have been here for years - and I will be feeding that back as part of my conversations with the Home Office.

“I also want to change perceptions to make sure retail staff are confident in reporting any abuse, threats, or violence, they’re subjected too - so police action can be taken, or intelligence built up. As one of the retailers said, people must always come first and our police are there to protect staff no matter what’s been stolen, how big or small.”

She added: “I look forward to working with our police, Sunderland’s fantastic Shopwatch initiative and other partners so we can get a grip of the problem, which will benefit us all.”

The retail roundtable, the first in a series of open discussions with local retail professionals, was supported by Primark at Sunderland’s Bridges Shopping Centre.

Ms Dungworth said a range of topics were covered including staff safety, police response and information sharing system challenges.

Another concern was 36% of incidents of violence and abuse being reported to police by retailers – a figure Ms Dungworth said she wants to see change.

Northumbria Police officers also highlighted some of the ‘initiative-taking policing efforts that were having a notable impact through increased visibility and community engagement’.

These include Project Shield, funded though Ms Dungworth’s office, and the seasonal crackdown at Christmas, Operation Kraken.

Northumbria Police Retail Crime lead, Chief Inspector Ian Blakemore, said: “As a Force, we recognise the detrimental impact that shoplifting and violence can have on businesses and our wider communities and protecting retail staff is among our priorities.

“We are very pleased with the progress made in delivering an increase in positive outcomes around shop thefts, but the public should rest assured that we will not relent in our efforts.

“Sunderland city centre has a long-standing and successful Shopwatch scheme with approximately 40 active members who regularly share information on active shoplifters.

“We would encourage other businesses in the city centre to sign up to the scheme so that we can continue to work closely with them, further improve our intelligence picture and bring more offenders to justice.

“We also have an increased police presence in the area through the Project Shield initiative, which aims to reduce anti-social behaviour, while Operation Kracken tackles seasonal retail crime in the run-up to the Christmas period.

“These programmes are vital in ensuring Sunderland city centre remains a safe, welcoming and inviting place for people to live, work and visit.

“As always, we ask that anyone who is a victim of shop theft, violence or intimidation to report it to us either via sending us a direct message on social media or using the live chat function on our website.

“Alternatively, use the ‘Report’ page of our website.

“For those unable to contact us those ways please call 101.

“In an emergency or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.”

Kirsty Currie, operations manager of Sunderland’s Business Improvement District, and chair of the city’s Shopwatch scheme, said: “I am delighted that tackling retail crime will be amongst the top priorities for the Police and Crime Commissioners new Police and Crime Plan.

“Sunderland Shopwatch was established in 1996 as a partnership initiative between the police, businesses and city centre partners sharing intelligence and information and adopting a problem solving approach to ensure the city centre is a safe place to do business, work, live and visit.

“We will continue to support the efforts of all the partners by encouraging businesses to report and enhance collaboration between businesses and the police.

“Only by working together can we build confidence amongst businesses, staff and visitors that retail crime, or indeed any crime, will not be tolerated and offenders will be prosecuted.