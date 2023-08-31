A Greek dad with little spoken English found his excuse for taking drugs lost in translation when he got behind the wheel while high in Sunderland.

Georgios Avramis, 31, believed a medical exemption obtained in his homeland to legally use cannabis for health reasons was also valid in the UK, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Avramis, of Offerton Street, Millfield, was informed of his error by police when they pulled him over as he drove a Jaguar car in the city.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers could smell cannabis inside the motor on Thursday, February 2, and a roadside drugs’ swipe proved positive for the illegal drug.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he had been granted permission to use cannabis in Greece to assist with his mental health and to help him sleep.

He may have to return to live in the country of his birth due to his new 12-month roads’ disqualification preventing him from working as a delivery driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “The facts are fairly straightforward. An automatic registration notification comes up with the police.

“As a result, the police cause the vehicle the defendant is driving to stop. He does so, and when officers approach, they can smell cannabis.

“They state that there are obvious signs of impairment. A roadside swipe for drugs was undertaken. It was positive for cannabis.

“He was arrested and at the police station a sample of blood was taken and sent for forensic analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defendant is a man of previous good character, with no convictions or cautions.”

Through a court-appointed interpreter, Avramis, a married father-of-four, pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving.

He gave a sample of blood which showed cannabis derivative THC at a level greater than 7mcg per litre. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “He was working as a delivery driver. He will lose that employment from today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It may be that, as a result of the driving ban, he has to return to Greece for support from his family.

“He had a medical exemption to do with cannabis in Greece, to do with his mental health and sleeping issues.

“He thought that would carry on over here. That is why the reading is quite high because he takes it every night to help him sleep.”