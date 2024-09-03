Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A "greedy" DWP worker who diverted more than £8,000 in payments meant for vulnerable customers into his own bank accounts has been put behind bars.

Horace Brooks used his trusted position to access the accounts of 22 people who were entitled to either winter fuel or carer's allowance and sent their money to himself.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 41-year-old, who had nine bank accounts in his name, claimed he had taken the cash to help out family in Jamaica when he was collared and questioned after an audit.

But an investigation showed he had just sent just one £150 payment to the Caribbean and the rest of the money had been withdrawn in cash, used to make purchases of groceries or train and lottery tickets and spent at retailers such as Badoo, Ebay and Uber.

One £1,100 payment sent from one of his accounts had the reference "BMW 3 series".

The court heard those waiting for the vital payments, who were financially vulnerable, did eventually receive the money they were entitled to, after a delay.

Brooks, of Doddfell Close, Washington, admitted two charges of fraud and two under the computer misuse act, committed between December 2022 and April 2023.

Judge Gavin Doig sentenced him to eight months behind bars and said: "Ultimately, the money was received by the victims but there will undoubtedly have been delays in payment due to your actions.

"People rely on this money and would have expected to receive it but didn't because of your greed.

"You had the opportunity to steal from some of the most vulnerable in society and you did that.

"There must be some element of deterrence in the sentence I pass today."

Prosecutors have also commenced proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act to get the money back from Brooks.

The court heard Brooks had been employed by G4S but was then outsourced to work at the DWP as an inbound telephone agent, whose role was to administer necessary changes of details for recipients of winter fuel and carer's allowance payments.

Prosecutor Andrew Walker told the court: "The offending occurred when he changed the various recipients' details to his own bank account details."

Mr Walker said 19 of the victims were carer's allowance recipients and three were for winter fuel.

The total amount diverted to his own accounts was £8,380.

Jason Smith, defending, said at the time of the offences Brooks had no other convictions and was in financial difficulties, with other personal problems.

Mr Smith added: "He was tempted and unfortunately he accepted that temptation.

"This is not who is is, he's ashamed of himself."