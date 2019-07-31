Grandad assaulted at Houghton home by daughter who was ‘off her head on drugs’
A grandfather was punched and had a small plastic table thrown at him by his daughter who was ‘off her head on drugs’.
The woman, who we haven’t named for legal reasons, turned up at her father’s house in Houghton and started ‘screaming uncontrollably’, a court heard.
She admitted assault by beating and was sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Prosecutor Bethany Jendrzejewski said: “The victim saw the defendant come barging through the door.
“She was screaming, off her head on drugs.”
The court heard she was ‘extremely aggressive’ and ‘screaming uncontrollably’.
“She picked up a small plastic table and threw that table, [which] hit him on the side of the head.
“She started to punch at his head repeatedly. Most of her punches hit his arms.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Defence solicitor Greg Flaxen said: “We are in a difficult position. I think that there are maybe some parts of the story which may not have been fully disclosed.”
He said the woman denies being drunk or on drugs at the time, and had been ‘extremely distressed’.
“The positive of this story: completely free of drugs, completely free of alcohol today.”
He also pointed out the defendant herself suffered injuries in the incident and ‘came off second best’.
Chairman of the bench John Lee said: “This was a terrifying assault on your own father. It doesn’t get much worse than that.”
The defendant was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for a year.