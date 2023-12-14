GPS exclusion zone for 'bully' who terrorised former fiancée

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum was left living in "constant fear" after a sinister stalking campaign by her former fiancé.

Alan Devine made repeated, unwanted contact with his victim and targeted her home until she was left "petrified".

Newcastle Crown Court heard during the months of torment, the woman's windows were smashed, her decking was set alight and even though Devine was arrested twice, his shocking behaviour continued.

The victim, who was left too afraid to even go to the shops, said in an impact statement: "I am absolutely petrified. I know he will be back again and I know he will hurt me.

Alan Devine

"I am scared to leave my house, scared to be at home. I am in constant fear.

"Devine has made my life miserable." Prosecutor Joe Hedworth told the court the former couple split up after an incident on Boxing Day last year and the woman had hoped to remain civil.

But on July 8 Devine turned up, seemingly under the influence of drugs and alcohol and started ranting at her.

After being escorted away he returned 20 minutes later and disturbed her again.

Mr Hedworth said this time the woman's front window got smashed and added: "She went outside and saw one of her garden ornaments, a stone grey tortoise, had been moved and was lying near her windowsill.

"It had clearly been used to smash the window."

The court heard on July 10 the woman received a text from Devine which said 'sweet dreams' before he turned up and threatened he would burn her house down, at around 12.10am.

Mr Hedworth said: "At 12.30 the complainant went to the toilet and saw a three to four feet fire on the decking in her back garden."

The court heard the woman's teenage son's bedroom overlooks the back garden.

On July 13 Devine returned to the house again and peered through her letterbox then threatened to smash another window and picked up the tortoise ornament but eventually left.

He was arrested and interviewed then bailed, with a condition to keep away from her.

On July 19 Devine was shown on recently installed CCTV standing on her doorstep and looking through the letterbox, twice in one day.

On July 23 he broke a two glass window panels at the woman's home, using the tortoise ornament.

Devine was arrested again in September but then 'repeatedly contacted her', left incoherent messages, sent texts ranging from 'pleasant to most unpleasant', drove past her home and the bus stop she used and 'played mind games'.

After his third arrest, Devine, 42, of Dwyer Crescent, Ryhope Colliery, admitted a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

Mr Recorder Andrew Latimer branded Devine a 'bully' and added: "It's a dreadful catalogue which led to real distress, caused her to change the way she lived and the way her family lived."

Recorder Latimer added that Devine has caring and family responsibilities as well as character references and sentenced him to two years, suspended for two years, with 150 hours unpaid work as well as programme and rehabilitation requirements.

Devine was issued with a restraining order and given a six-month GPS tracking exclusion zone to protect the woman.