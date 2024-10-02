Sunderland GP faces trial charged with making ricin and trying to kill mother’s partner
A Sunderland GP is going on trial on Wednesday charged with attempted murder after allegedly poisoning his mother’s partner as well as making and using the chemical weapon ricin.
Dr Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, is charged with the attempted murder of Patrick O’Hara, who is in his 70s, in Newcastle on January 22 this year.
The Sunderland-based GP, who is going on trial at Newcastle Crown Court, is also charged with production of a chemical weapon – ricin – between January 1 and January 22 this year.
Hong Kong-born Kwan, who is a married father-of-one, is also charged with using a chemical weapon, ricin, on January 22.