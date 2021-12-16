Boldon Golf Club was first targeted by vandals on Sunday December 12, when yobs broke into the property and were able to steal an electric golf buggy worth around £2000-£3000.

The next night, on Monday December 13, the vandals returned in order to try and steal another buggy but were chased away by a member of staff who caught them in the act, before returning for a third consecutive night on Tuesday December 14, when after being unable to steal a buggy, they decided to smash up the vehicles, causing considerable damage and leaving them unusable.

The vandals used bolt cutters to break into the golf club and attempted to hot wire the electric golf buggies before causing the damage.

Boldon Golf Club manager Steve Watkin is angry over golf buggies being vandalised and stolen.

The buggies are regularly used by elderly members of Boldon Golf Club to get around the course and the actions of the vandals has left the club devastated.

Manager of Boldon Golf Club, Steve Watkin, said: “We are devastated that the golf club has been targeted and the vandalism has left all our members outraged. The vandalism affects our senior and elderly members who rely on the buggies to enjoy their golf. To date the stolen buggy hasn’t been recovered and the others are away being repaired which will take some time.”

Boldon golf course, in Dipe Lane, East Boldon, was first founded in 1912 and now measures 6414 yards, offering 18 holes with a par of 72.

Northumbria Police have been informed about the vandalism and theft and are currently investigating the issue and have also increased police patrols around the area.

Vandals caused considerable damage to the clubs golf buggies

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are investigating a series of incidents linked to anti-social-behaviour at Boldon Golf Club. In the past week we have received several reports of youths tampering and causing damage to golf buggies. Officers are working with the Golf Club and have increased police patrols in the area.”

