Girlfriend caught sneaking drugs into prison where her partner was serving time

Paige Allsopp, who was in a relationship with the inmate when the offence happened, managed to get through security to hand over the package to him.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that staff quickly noticed something wasn't right and were able to seize it whilst Allsopp was still present.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said the visit took place on December 23, 2019, at HMP Northumberland, where she passed through security checks with a small wrap containing the drugs.

Mr Pallister told the court: "She sat at a table opposite the male.

"She then passed the drugs to the inmate and her suspicious behaviour was noticed. She was detained, he handed over a small packet which contained the drugs.

"The defendant was detained. When interviewed she denied possessing any drugs."

However, the 26-year-old later admitted conveying an unauthorised article into prison, supplying a psychoactive substance and breaching a suspended sentence which she was already serving for an offence of affray.

Vic Laffey, mitigating, referred to a letter that she had written to the court which detailed her part-time current employment which she hopes will become full-time soon.

The court also heard how she had suffered domestic issues in the relationship before the male was sentenced to custody.

Judge Stephen Earl told Allsopp, of Shafto Terrace in Washington: "Taking drugs into prison is seen as a very serious matter because it is a control measure in prison.

"It is the currency which causes bullying in establishments like custody. You took the drugs in and you became part of that chain.

"You also had a suspended sentence order hanging over you when you committed these offences."

However, the judge accepted the mitigating factors and acknowledged the difficulties she had faced in the relationship, which has since ended.

He added: "You have more going for you than you have going against you and if you don't want to end up in custody concentrate on the positives in your life."