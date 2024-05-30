'Giant of a gentleman' attacked men who abused him in Quinn's on day of Sunderland vs Middlesbrough
A “giant of gentleman” attacked two aggressors in self-defence after they picked on him in a bar outside Sunderland’s football ground, a court heard.
Alexander Harris, 24, was verbally harangued due to his towering stature as he sat having a meal with his dad and friends in Quinn’s, the sporting arena’s outside boozer.
After both parties were booted out, Harris, of The Pavilion, Swalwell, Gateshead, punched one man twice and kicked him when he still refused to leave him alone.
He then grabbed the second abuser without causing injury, before again turning his attention to the first man, kicking him once more in a confrontation caught on CCTV.
Magistrates in South Tyneside were told Harris attracts the attention of bullies who wish to challenge him and had been the victim of a serious assault aged 16.
The incident was at 6.30pm on Saturday, October 7, the day Sunderland lost 4-0 at home to Middlesbrough, though it was not stated if Harris was at the game.
Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: “There was a verbal altercation inside the bar and a physical altercation outside.
“The parties go outside, and a male can be seen to throw two punches and a kick at him.
“The male then grabs hold of another man, before going back to the first man and there’s another kick.”
Harris, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of affray.
Northumbria Police and the football club were supportive of the court imposing a banning order which would prevent Harris attending games, Mr Coulson added.
Jason Smith, defending, said Harris had not been drinking alcohol, was minding his own business and had not caused or provoked trouble.
He added: “It happened outside the stadium but is absolutely nothing to do with football. He was with his dad and some friends.
“He’s a huge chap and people have a go at him because of that and to make themselves look massive. He’s a giant of a gentleman.
“CCTV inside shows that he’s just sitting there and that these gents come across. He asked them to leave him alone. There were threats to his father.
“All were ejected but Mr Harris asked the doormen if they could wait inside but were told ‘no’. He was trying to protect and to avoid violence.
“He was not the instigator. This was all to do with two people trying to big themselves up against a big man.”
Magistrates fined Harris £640, with a £256 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
They told him they accepted the men had waited for him outside the bar and there was no evidence he had been boozing.
However, they said he had “lashed out with his fists” for which there was “no excuse”.
John Lee, chair of the bench, added: “I’m sure if you could turn back the clock, you would.
“What you can do is watch your conduct in future and don’t darken these doors again.”
The application for the football banning order will be heard at the same court on Monday, July 29.