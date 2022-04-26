'Get him out, he's a Mackem *******': Court hears wife recall horror of husband's holiday pub attack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward and Conner Smith were drinking at The Habour Inn, in Amble, Northumberland, before they attacked their victim, who was visiting during a holiday with his wife.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the husband had been chatting normally with Conner before trouble escalated without reason.

The couple, who weren't from the town, had been staying at a nearby caravan park but the court heard shouts of "mackem *******" were issued during the attack.

Harbour Inn, Amble.

Prosecutor Neill Pallister said: "On September 29 2019 the complainant and his wife were in the Harbour Inn in Amble.

"At about 5:30pm the man became aware of the two defendants in the bar and he knew them as Eddie and his son Conner.

"He described how he recalls Conner Smith approached him and started to talk to him. He described how Conner shook his hand and they chatted about work.

"From his recollection the man was able to recall Edward Smith and a male dressed in black come across to join in the conversation.

"The next thing he remembers was Edward Smith was going to hit him.

"He recalls getting up after the first punch and ended up on the floor again where he felt kicks but he couldn't see who was kicking him."

Mr Pallister said that after the initial attack, Conner then ran back towards the commotion and joined in with the assault.

The court heard that the victim's wife, who had momentarily been sat at another table, tried to jump on her husband to prevent him from further blows but sustained cuts from broken glass.

In a witness statement, she said she could hear the men shouting "get him out, he's a mackem *******."

Mr Pallister added: "Her husband tried to come help her.

"She then recalled seeing her husband on the floor being kicked by four males including these defendants and heard them shouting "******* do him in".

The court also heard a family had to leave the pub as their young daughter became distressed at what she had witnessed.

The husband, who suffered bruising to his face including a 12cm linear abrasion, said in a victim statement: "I feel really shocked and have never been kicked like that before.

"This has knocked my confidence. I never expected to be assaulted like that while out with my wife.

"Although this offence occurred in 2019, my life has been severely impacted."

Edward, 62, of Fontburn, Amble, and Conner, 26, of Station Road, North Broomhill, Morpeth, were later arrested and both pleaded guilty to affray.

Jamie Adams, defending both, said: "Neither of these two men have never been responsible for anything like this in their past.

"It seems to have taken its own momentum but when men are together and square up to each other it becomes a little bit of one and a little bit of another.

"Both men have impeccable work records and they are both well thought of by people who submitted testimonies for them.

"They have made so plainly how ashamed they are at this incident having progressed to the way it did and are really deeply sorry about it."

Mr Recorder Rose told the pair: "I don't know why it's taken so long to come to court but I have born in mind it's been hanging over you since then.

"But also in the time since then you have taken the opportunity to show you are capable of not reoffending and of keeping in employment.

"Of course the impact of your offending was hanging over the complainants since then and will continue to do so.

"I don't know what caused that incident, I suspect it has a lot doing with the amount of drink each of you had taken.

"It certainly crosses the custodial threshold but it doesn't have to be immediate."

The judge sentenced them both to 18 months imprisonment suspended for two years with 200 hours each of unpaid work.