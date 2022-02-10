Gentoo reveals rise in reports of bogus repairmen targeting homes in Sunderland - here's what to guard against

Gentoo Group, which provides homes to more than 60,000 people across Sunderland, has seen a rise in the number of reports of scam calls and cold callers claiming to be a staff member or a sub-contractor working on behalf of the organisation.

Gentoo bosses say that the impersonators are often wearing high visibility vests and will insist on gaining entry to a person’s home.

Residents are being warned to look out for:

Gentoo Group have seen a rise in reports about bogus repairmen targeting homes in Sunderland.

Cold callers offering to check for damp in your home, Offering to check your boiler, Offering to work on outstanding repairs Asking for images of your home and door.

Tenants will also be notified in advance of any work that is due to happen to their home in the form of a letter, text message or phone call from Gentoo.

Nigel Wilson, chief executive officer at Gentoo Group said: "The safety of tenants is our number one priority. It’s important for us to make tenants and residents aware of the lengths that fraudsters are going to.

“Please do not allow anyone into your home without proof of ID and prior notice to an appointment. Our colleagues will have no objections if you ask to see it before allowing entry to your home. The most important thing to us is that you feel safe in your own home.

“If you are unsure in anyway, please contact us to make us aware.”

He commented: “Sadly we know that scammers will use every trick at their disposal to try and make money by exploiting people and we will continue to do all we can to help protect people from this.

“Gentoo and other reputable organisations would never send out workers who would ask for your National Insurance number and other personal details.

“If you are approached by a doorstep trader, remember you are well within your rights to ask for ID. Take your time, and don’t be rushed into agreeing to any work, or paying for any services.

“Make a note of their names and research the company to make sure you are satisfied they are who they say they are.

“While we want residents to feel empowered to say no and to stand up to scammers, we will never judge anyone who has fallen victim. Please don’t be embarrassed and contact us immediately, we’re here to help.”

If you have any suspicions, then do not allow entry to your home. You should then contact the police by calling 101.

Residents can also report crime or suspicious activity at www.northumbria.police.uk on the Tell us Something or Report an Incident pages.

