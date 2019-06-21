Gavin Moon murder trial: Wearside dad's body left more than a day in flat after he was stabbed to death
A killer left his flatmate's body lying in the kitchen of their home for more than a day after he and another man murdered him, a court heard.
Luc Barker, 29, and Brian Goldsmith, 47, used "a large knife each" during a "persistent attack" on Gavin Moon, who died, within minutes, from a stab wound to his side which cut through his rib, liver and aorta, jurors have been told.
Newcastle Crown Court heard Mr Moon, 31, who suffered two stab wounds and five incised wounds in the fatal attack, had been living at Barker's flat at Trafalgar Road, Washington, and shortly before lunchtime on January 7 neighbours heard a violent "disturbance" involving three men.
Prosecutor Nick Johnson QC told the court: "There was a sound of someone gasping for help, then a person laughing, saying 'don't think someone's going to phone the police, no-one's coming".
The court heard Goldsmith, who prosecutors claim inflicted the fatal blow, travelled to Sunderland after the killing but Barker, "who assisted in the attack by slashing" had been seen coming in and out of his home until Mr Moon's body was found inside of it on the afternoon of January 8.
Mr Johnson told jurors in the hours after the attack, nothing seemed "out of the ordinary" about Barker's demeanour by those who saw him
Mr Johnson added: "At some point, between the murder and the arrival of the emergency services, some very amateur attempts were made to clean up some of the blood."
The court heard it was after 2pm on January 8 when a pal, who Barker had taken to the house, rang the emergency services and "implied" the body, which had rigor mortis by that stage, had just been found.
Barker told police some "meat heads" might have attacked Mr Moon over drugs.
But, in a defence statement produced by his legal team last month Barker claimed Goldsmith carried out the killing after trouble flared at the flat and that he had tried to stop it.
Barker, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, and Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, both deny murder.
The trial continues.