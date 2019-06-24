Gavin Moon murder trial: Neighbour tells jury he heard violent attack before Wearside dad was found dead
A man at home playing a computer game heard the sounds of violence that led to the death of his downstairs neighbour, murder jurors have heard.
The witness said he heard a male voice shouting "thieving scum bag", punching sounds, banging and crashing, laughing, the words "no-one is f****g coming" and a "horrible groaning noise" coming from the flat where Gavin Moon's body was found in January.
Prosecutors claim the 31-year-old was killed by his flatmate Luc Barker, 29, and Brian Goldsmith, 47, who used "a large knife each" during a "persistent attack" at Trafalgar Road, Washington.
Both men deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.
Mr Moon's body was found the day after.
The neighbour told jurors he had been playing a computer game when he realised something was going on in the flat downstairs.
He said: "I instantly stopped playing the game. I couldn't play the game for what I was hearing."
The man said he asked his girlfriend if she thought he should phone the police but added: "She was saying it was like that every weekend, it will calm down in a minute".
The witness said a car parked outside of the flats had been "blown up" the weekend before and he believed it may have been linked to the address were Barker lived, with Mr Moon as his lodger.
Barker, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, and Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, both deny murder.
The trial continues.