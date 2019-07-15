Gavin Moon murder trial: Jury trying two men retires to consider its verdicts
A jury in the trial of two men accused of the murder or Gavin Moon has retired to consider its verdicts.
Luc Barker, 29, and Brian Goldsmith, 47, are claimed to have used a "large knife each" to murder 31-year-old Gavin Moon in an attack in January.
Both men deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.
Jurors have heard the fatal attack happened at Barker’s home in Washington, where Mr Moon had been staying.
Goldsmith has told jurors he "must have" inflicted a stab wound after Mr Moon brandished a knife and the two men started fighting.
Barker has told jurors "I wouldn't have hurt him".
Barker, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, and Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, both deny murder.