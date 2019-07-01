Gavin Moon murder trial: ‘I wouldn’t have hurt him’ accused tells jury

Gavin Moon

Luc Barker, 29, and Brian Goldsmith, 47, are claimed to have used a "large knife each" to murder 31-year-old Gavin Moon in an attack in January.

Both men deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Barker, who has a history of strokes, had a blood clot on the brain and has been left with memory problems, has told jurors Mr Moon had been staying with him at his home in Trafalgar Road, Washington, in the weeks leading up to his death.

He told jurors on Friday that on the day of the fatal confrontation, he and Goldsmith had taken a "line of coke each" from a bag he knew belonged to Mr Moon, which led him being attacked by Mr Moon and to Goldsmith and Mr Moon "rumbling" .

Barker, who has been back in the witness box, said he made a call to the 111 service after the trouble but "it didn't go through".

His barrister Jamie Hill QC asked why he made that call and Barker explained: "To phone an ambulance for Moonie."

Mr Hill asked why he thought 'Moonie' needed and ambulance and Barker said: "Because he was dying."

Barker said 'Moonie' was "mumbling away" in the kitchen when he made a second call, this time to the 101 service.

Mr Hill asked why he made that call and Barker replied: "Police and ambulance for my friend Moonie.

"I got through but I didn't speak to them long enough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was talking but I was frantic, I was scared."

Barker said Mr Moon was still moving when he made the second call and added: "He was moving backward and forwards, to the fridge and the sink."

Mr Hill asked why Barker thought he needed an ambulance and he replied "because there was blood all over." and said he believed the blood was "Moonie's" but did not know why he was bleeding.

Mr Hill asked Barker: "Did you hurt Moonie?"

Barker replied: "No, I didn't go in his pockets, I didn't do nothing.

"I wouldn't have hurt him. He wouldn't have hurt me and I wouldn't have hurt him.

Jurors have heard Mr Moon had died within minutes, from a stab wound to his side which cut through his rib, liver and aorta in an attack at the home he shared with Barker.

Barker, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, and Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, both deny murder.