Gavin Moon murder trial: Drug addict denied he wanted to kill 31-year-old

Gavin Moon, 31, who was found dead after he was stabbed inside a flat in Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, Washington, on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Luc Barker, 29, and Brian Goldsmith, 47, are claimed to have used a "large knife each" to murder 31-year-old Gavin Moon in January.

Jurors have heard Mr Moon had died within minutes, from a stab wound to his side which cut through his rib, liver and aorta in an attack at the home he shared with Barker.

Police at the scene in Trafalgar Road, Washington.

Both men deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Goldsmith took to the stand to begin his evidence.

He said he was a cocaine addict and lost the septum in his nose from taking the drug.

Goldsmith said: "I took it for about 25 years but I was addicted for the last two-and-a-half years everyday.

Flowers left at the scene in Trafalgar Road, Washington.

"I have got no septum in my nose left."

His barrister Robert Woodcock asked him if his daily routine include drugs and drink to which he replied: "Yes, it did.”

Mr Woodcock asked if Mr Moon was someone he wanted to hurt, Goldsmith responded with: "Not at all."

Goldsmith told the court how he had been staying at his girlfriend's home the night before Mr Moon was killed and the pair had consumed "two bottles of whisky and some wine".

He told the court how Barker, who is related to Goldsmith's girlfriend, arrived at her home at 7am asking for cigarette papers and he asked him to leave.

Goldsmith said Barker invited him to his home and said he would give him some "pipes", referring to crack cocaine.

He said he went to Barker's home on the morning of January 7, which he knew he shared with Mr Moon, and took crack cocaine and two lines of cocaine.

Goldsmith told the court it was his first time taking crack cocaine and it made him feel "good".

He said he took the drugs in the kitchen with Barker before moving into the living room when they saw Mr Moon arriving home.

He said Mr Moon went into the kitchen and he could hear him shouting.

Barker, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, and Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, deny murder.