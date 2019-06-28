Gavin Moon murder trial: Accused tells jury of moments trouble started
A man accused of the murder of his housemate has told jurors of the moments trouble started in the home they shared.
Luc Barker, 29, and Brian Goldsmith, 47, are accused of using a "large knife each" to murder 31-year-old Gavin Moon in an attack in January which they deny.
Both men deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.
Barker, who has a history of strokes, had a bloot clot on the brain and has been left with memory problems, has told jurors Mr Moon had been staying with him at his home in Trafalgar Road, Washington, in the weeks leading up to his death.
He told the court Mr Moon, who he had known "all my life" would help him him "gas, electric, food, decorating, shopping and pizzas".
Barker said on the day of the fatal confrontation, he and Goldsmith had taken a "line of coke each" from a bag he knew belonged to Mr Moon.
He said he and Goldsmith had then started watching the movie Scarface before Mr Moon came into the house like "his normal self, happy and cheerful".
Barker said trouble started when Mr Moon went into the kitchen, where his cocaine had been kept, and must have noticed some of it was missing.
“He kicked me three times in the chest and tried to bite my nose off.
"Brian said 'stop it, he's disabled' and then he punched Brian."
Barker said after the punch, Goldsmith had said: "No-one punches me and gets away with it".
He said the pair then started "rumbling".
Barker is expected to continue giving evidence when the trial resumes next week.
Jurors have heard Mr Moon had died within minutes, from a stab wound to his side which cut through his rib, liver and aorta in an attack at the home he shared with Barker.
Barker, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, and Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, both deny murder.
The trial continues.