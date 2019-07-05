Gavin Moon murder trial: Accused tells jury he "must have" inflicted fatal knife wound

Gavin Moon

Luc Barker, 29, and Brian Goldsmith, 47, are claimed to have used a "large knife each" to murder 31-year-old Gavin Moon in an attack in January.

Both men deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Goldsmith has told jurors a furious row broke out Barker's home, where Mr Moon was living and that he felt "intimidated and scared".

He told the court Mr Moon "started smashing things up" and then "attacked Luc".

Goldsmith told the court had told Mr Moon to "leave him, he's disabled" and got punched in the face himself.

He said: "He (Mr Moon) punched me to the side of the head then pushed me back onto the settee.

"He like turned away and walked towards the other settee.

"I stood up and walked into the kitchen to like think about the situation, calm myself down and that."

Goldsmith said he felt "fear, anger, that sort of thing" when he was in the kitchen and heard Mr Moon shouting from the living room 'In fact, I'm going to******* stab yous up'.

Goldsmith said after hearing those words he took a knife from a bench in the kitchen and put it up his jacket sleeve and then went into the living room again.

He added: "He (Mr Moon) picked up the knife off the settee and pulled it out of the sheath thing and turned towards me and made like a noise as if he was going to lunge.

"I jumped back."

Goldsmith said it was then he pulled out the knife from his sleeve and added: "When he lunged, I lunged at the same time.

"We both lunged towards each other sort of thing, like moved towards each other. He moved, I moved."

Goldsmith said he and Mr Moon dropped the knives in the living room and then had a "fist fight" in the kitchen.

He said they had both fallen to the floor during the fight when Mr Moon said something like "that's enough".

Goldsmith added: "I was pleased because I was gasping for air myself."

Goldsmith said he was "panicking like hell" because of what had gone on and left the house within "seconds".

Robert Woodcock, defending, asked Goldsmith if he knew Mr Moon had been stabbed and he replied: "No.

"When I look back, obviously I must have."

Jurors have heard Mr Moon had died within minutes, from a stab wound to his side which cut through his rib, liver and aorta in an attack at the home he shared with Barker.

Barker, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, and Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, both deny murder.