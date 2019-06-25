Gavin Moon murder trial: Accused 'confessed he had been involved in a stabbing' in hours after stabbing, jury told
A man on trial for murder appeared "shifty" and confessed he had been involved in a stabbing when he arrived at a relative's address in the hours after the killing, jurors have heard.
Luc Barker, 29, and Brian Goldsmith, 47, are accused of using a "large knife each" to murder 31-year-old Gavin Moon in an attack in January.
Both men deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.
Jurors have today seen a video recording of Goldsmith's nephew being interviewed by the police.
The nephew told detectives his uncle arrived at his flat in Sunderland on the evening of the stabbing and added: "He came in and seemed a bit shifty and he told me everything."
During the video, the nephew told investigators he did not know any of the people involved, but said his uncle had told him he had gone to a flat in Washington with a lad and there was trouble with a lad called "Moon", who he said pulled a knife."
The nephew said Goldsmith had told him he had been punched in the head during the "argy bargy" before the knife was produced and added: "He punched my uncle to the face, the top of the head.
"He walked out of the room, came back in and then that lad tried to pull a knife or something like that.
"My uncle apparently stabbed him after that, I don't know exactly what happened, but along those lines."
Barker, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, and Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, both deny murder.
The trial continues.