Gavin Moon murder: 'No sentence can ever reflect the pain we feel' - family of murdered Sunderland dad react to guilty verdicts
The family of murdered Gavin Moon have said the guilty verdicts handed to his killers bring “some comfort” – but no sentence can ever reflect their pain.
By Ross Robertson
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 15:24
The dad, 31, suffered two stab wounds and five incised wounds in the fatal attack on January 7.
Luc Barker, 29, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, and Brian Goldsmith, 47, Barker, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, denied murder but were found guilty after a trial lasting more than three weeks.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“As a family we thank the jury for their verdicts in this case. No sentence can reflect the pain we feel as a family however knowing that justice has been served brings some comfort."