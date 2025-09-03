Gateshead woman fined after urinating in public at Wearside bus station

A drunk caught short at Sunderland’s central bus station moved to loosen her trousers in public and in front of police, a court heard.

Rachel Stalker, 39, told officers summoned to the Park Lane transport interchange that she needed to urinate on Wednesday, July 23.

Stalker, of Brandon Gardens, Wrekenton, Gateshead, was warned not to do so where she stood but she then repeated her words, prosecutor Jade Houston said.

She was stopped from possibly carrying out the act in sight of passersby when police smelled booze on her breath – and arrested her.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told Stalker has bladder and stomach issues that may have contributed to her need to spend a penny.

Ms Houston said: “Officers attended the Park Lane interchange after a report of an aggressive female being there.

“She began loosening her belt and said that she needed a wee. She was told that she couldn’t do that in public.

“She repeated that she needed the toilet. There were members of the public present.

“The officers could smell alcohol on her breath, and she was slurring her words. They believed that she was drunk, and she was arrested.

“She has 38 previous convictions from 53 offences, with 22 of them being for drunk and disorderly, the most recent in July.

“This offence is aggravated by her previous convictions and by it being committed near members of the public.”

Stalker pleaded guilty in her absence to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “It’s a guilty plea. She has stomach and bladder issues.

“Realistically, I’d ask you to impose a fine. She is sorry for what happened. She has a lot of mental health issues. There’s a lot of background to it.”

The court heard Stalker owes £979 in fines and costs from previous offending punishments.

Judge Passfield fined her £40, reduced from £60 for her early guilty plea, with a £16 victim surcharge.

She did not impose court costs, due to Stalker’s “limited income”.