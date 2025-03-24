An insurance firm worker who bit his boyfriend during two booze-fuelled attacks at a property in Sunderland could be jailed.

Michael Grieveson, 31, sank his teeth into his victim’s thighs when they grappled after a pub visit in the city on Saturday, July 1, 2023, a court heard.

Seven months later, on Sunday, February 11 last year, Grieveson, of Gorsehill, Beacon Lough, Gateshead, bit him on the back and chest, again in drink.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court. | NW

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told mutual outbursts of violence marked their two-year relationship.

Grieveson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Magistrates adjourned the case and ordered an all-options report into his offending, meaning he could be imprisoned when later sentenced.

Prosecutor Emily Jo Willis said: “On July 1, the defendant and the complainant were in a pub drinking in Sunderland.

“The complainant wanted to leave but the defendant did not, which resulted in an argument. They returned to the complainant’s home.

“The defendant wanted to leave the room, but the complainant blocked him and put his hands on him and pushed him onto the sofa.

“The defendant then dived on top of the complainant and punched him to the face four times and bit him twice on his right thigh and twice to his left thigh.”

Of the February attack, Ms Willis added: “The pair were drinking alcohol at the complaint’s address when things turned verbal, then physical.

“The complainant asked him to leave and tried to push him to the door. The defendant punched him to the head.

“He kicked his legs and bit his chest and back. The complainant blacked out and woke up in bed.”

Angus Westgarth, defending Grieveson, who has no previous convictions, said: "From the start, or shortly afterwards, it appears to have been quite a violent relationship.

“The defendant was attacked on more than one occasion. He never sought to make a complaint about the attacks he had suffered.

“He says there were fights where the complainant has given as good as he got, but he accepts on these occasions he went too far.

“These happened when both parties had taken a substantial amount of alcohol.”

Grieveson will be sentenced at the same court on Monday, May 12.

