A football fan got shirty with police after he bumped into his former girlfriend out with his brother in Washington, a court heard.

Michael Barker, 30, admitted matters escalated but through no fault of his own in Victoria Road, Concord, on the night of Saturday, April 12.

Prosecutor Emily Jo Willis said the defendant would not back away and leave when ordered to, leading to his arrest.

She told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “At around 11.22pm officers were dealing with an incident.

“The defendant has interfered while they were restraining a male.

“Officers pushed him back, but he did not leave the area but began shouting and swearing at them.

“He was released the next day and offered an out of court disposal but did not comply.”

Barker pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in public.

He has one conviction from one offence - the same crime committed in 2014.

Defending himself, Barker said: “Basically, I’d attended Sunderland’s football game during the day.

“I went to Concord for a few drinks with some friends. I hadn’t been out for a while, since before Christmas, and was pressured into going out.

“I bumped into my ex-partner and my brother who had started their relationship while I was still with her.

“We were in the pub, and it escalated outside where a friend was punched.

“He ended up with a bleed on the brain from one of the bouncers. It got out of control from there.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced Barker to a six-month conditional discharge, meaning he will hear no more about the matter unless he commits another crime in that time.

She also ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a £26 victim surcharge, at a rate of £20 a month from his benefits.

