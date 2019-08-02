Gardener scam warning after elderly and vulnerable victims are targeted by bogus worker
Families have been urged to make elderly and vulnerable loved ones aware of a doorstep scam after people were tricked out of cash.
By Fiona Thompson
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 07:47
Durham Constabulary’s officers in Durham have issued the alert.
A spokesperson said: “A bogus gardener has recently targeted elderly, vulnerable victims in the Sherburn Road and Gilesgate area.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The suspect asks if the victim would like any gardening work done then takes payment before disappearing.
“Investigations are still ongoing but if you have elderly relatives, please make them aware.”