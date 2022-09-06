Garden thief caught after Facebook CCTV appeal

Footage of Macauley Melvin’s crime was posted on social media site Facebook by his elderly victim’s son, leading to him being identified as the culprit.

Melvin, 25, of Wordsworth Avenue East, Houghton, raided a garden in the town at around 4am on Friday, May 20, a court heard.

He entered over a garage roof after being unable to open metal gates – and then plundered 80 plants and two bags of concrete.

He also made an unsuccessful bid to raid the garage before making off with his haul in a wheelbarrow.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard his victim and his wife were mortified by the raid.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The complainant is building an extension to his garage and is fixing up his garden and has building supplies.

“He went to do his flower baskets in the back garden and realised that plant pots with 80 plants were missing.

“He also noticed that two bags of cement and a wheelbarrow were also gone.

“His son advised him to check his CCTV, and his son then put the footage on Facebook from which the defendant was identified.

“The footage shows the defendant trying to get in through wrought iron gates, which wasn’t successful, so he climbs onto the garage roof.

“He tries to move a wheelbarrow but it’s too heavy. He then uses a spade to try to open a window of the garage, but couldn’t.

“The defendant then uses another wheelbarrow into which he puts the plants and the cement.”

Melvin, who has several previous convictions, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted burglary and theft.

The court heard he was subject to a community order for those offences and to a conditional discharge for a criminal damage crime in March.

Robin Ford, defending, told magistrates: “You may feel that an adjournment is appropriate so that we can bring all matters together.”