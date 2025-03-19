A gang of four Italian burglars who targeted “high value” properties, including in Sunderland, as part of an organised criminal operation are all awaiting sentencing after the final thief was yesterday (March 18) convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary

Valentino Nikolov, 32, whose targets included Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak’s home, pleaded guilty to the offence during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

Giacomo Nikolov, 28, (top left) Charlie Jovanvic, 23, (top right), Valentino Nikolov, 32, (bottom left) and Jela Jovanvic, 43 (bottom right). | NP

His criminal counterparts, Giacomo Nikolov, 28, Jela Jovanvic, 43, and Charlie Jovanvic, 23, all of no fixed abode in Italy, realised the overwhelming case of evidence against them and pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in December last year (2024) at Newcastle Crown Court.

All four are now awaiting sentencing for their crimes.

The investigation was launched following a series of high-value burglaries to homes in Newcastle, Sunderland, and Northumberland between January and April 2024.

This included burglaries to homes in Darras Hall, Jesmond and Sunderland, in which cash, a car, designer wear and jewellery were among the items stolen.

Following the sentencing, North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) Detective Constable Mark Armstrong, said: “This is a fantastic result, which has been the outcome of an incredibly complex and comprehensive police investigations by several police partners. Burglaries are an insidious crime and causes a great amount of emotional and financial trauma to victims.”

Colleague, Detective Inspector Shaun Fordy, added: “This is just the latest example of the work being done as part of Operation Sentinel – our region wide approach to tackling serious and organised crime.

“I want to praise the efforts of all our partners and the teams involved. We will continue to pursue those criminals who target our communities, and we will bring them before the Courts.

“We also want to encourage people to continue to remain vigilant by locking doors and windows and report any suspicious behaviour or criminal activity in their community.”

Christopher Atkinson, Head of CPS North East’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit throughout this complex investigation.

“It is testament to the quality of that investigation, especially the effective partnership work between multiple police forces, that we have been provided with such a significant amount of evidence.

“This has enabled us to build a particularly robust prosecution case, which has been instrumental in securing convictions against those responsible for these offences.”

Anyone who has information about burglaries or sees anyone acting suspiciously is urged to contact Northumbria Police via their website or by calling 101.

In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, then call 999.

